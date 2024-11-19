Home / News / Lake Mills Retail Scavenger Hunt, Nov. 22-30

Lake Mills Retail Scavenger Hunt, Nov. 22-30

Tue, 11/19/2024 - 9:36am Terry

The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation is holding their annual Holiday Retail Scavenger Hunt starting Friday, Nov. 22.
Shoppers can pick up a paper scavenger hunt list at one of the participating businesses or find a digital copy on the LMCDC Facebook page.
Answers need to be turned in by the end of the day, Saturday, Nov. 30, for a chance to win $100 LM Bucks.
Get out and shop local this holiday season and have a little fun while you’re at it.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/LMhunt24 or the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation Facebook page for more details.

 

