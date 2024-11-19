Lake Mills Retail Scavenger Hunt, Nov. 22-30

The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation is holding their annual Holiday Retail Scavenger Hunt starting Friday, Nov. 22.

Shoppers can pick up a paper scavenger hunt list at one of the participating businesses or find a digital copy on the LMCDC Facebook page.

Answers need to be turned in by the end of the day, Saturday, Nov. 30, for a chance to win $100 LM Bucks.

Get out and shop local this holiday season and have a little fun while you’re at it.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/LMhunt24 or the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation Facebook page for more details.