Lake Mills Second Annual Halloween House and Yard Decorating Contest

Lake Mills Chamber Develop-ment Corp. and the Lake Mills Graphic are sponsoring the second annual Halloween House and Yard Decorating Contest.

Participation is open to all residents within the boundaries of the City of Lake Mills. Entry is free. Contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior.

Judging will be done from outside the residence and will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street only. Therefore, only those decorations located on the street side of the property will be judged (corner lots can be judged from both streets). Displays must be appropriate and family-friendly. Any displays that are overly scary, gruesome, or gory, will be subject to disqualification.

Entry applications must be received no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9. Displays must be up by 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21. Registration details and a form are available online. Visit the LMCDC Facebook page. An entry form was also printed in the Sept. 13 issue of the Lake Mills Graphic. Those wishing to register may fill out that form and drop it off at the LMCDC office on N. 1st Ave. W.

Voting will be open Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. through Halloween, Oct. 31.

Displays must be up at the start, and through the entirety, of the voting period, and particicpants are encouraged to display decorations through Halloween.

Winners will be published in the Lake Mills Graphic, Nov. 8. Top three displays will receive

LM Bucks prizes—first place $250; second place $150; and third place $100.