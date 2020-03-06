Lake Mills Summer Food and Fun program

Lake Mills Area Ministerial Association (LMAMA) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

Lunch:

Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, 11 a.m.-Noon, June 1-Aug. 24

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) Fax: 202-690-7442; or

(3) Email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Iowa Non-Discrimination Statement: “It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office building, 400 E. 14th St. Des Moines, Iowa 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.”