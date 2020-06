Dan Drahn took over as postmaster for Lake Mills, May 23, 2020. He first became a postmaster in Postville, moved to Nucla, Colo., for one year, and recently decided to move back to Iowa. “I like North Iowa, and Lake Mills seems to be a nice community,” Drahn said. Drahn and his wife, Karoline, have two children and five grandkids. He enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors.