Larson Mfg. acquired by Fortune Brands

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 9:31am Terry

Fortune Brands Home and Security, Inc., an industry-leading home and security products company, announced last week that it has signed an agreement to acquire Larson Manufacturing, the leading brand of storm, screen, and security doors in North America.
“In Fortune Brands, we have found a company fully aligned with our commitment to employees, customers, product innovation, and our values,” said Jeff Rief, president and CEO of Larson Manufacturing. “Our strong track record as a leader in storm doors and adjacent products with persistent innnovations has allowed us to attract the best potential owner to help take us to the next level of growth. We’re excited about what the future holds, being part of a larger company focused on leading brands.
For Dale Larson, the timing was right to simplify life for himself and the family.
The transaction is currently undergoing regulatory review, and the sale is expected to close before the end of the year.

