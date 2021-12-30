Last council meeting for Mayor Hanna
Thu, 12/30/2021 - 9:07am Terry
At the final council meeting of the year, outgoing Mayor Candy Hanna was presented with a key to the City and a Certificate of Appreciation for her service to the City.
