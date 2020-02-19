Late winter nighttime sky

Winter is a wonderful time of year to check out the nighttime sky. There are a lot of bright stars, and the cold, dry air makes for good viewing conditions. So, if you can brave the temperatures, there are some amazing things to see. Soon, though, the winter skies will transition into spring and summer, so now is the time to check out the winter sky while you can.

There are certain constellations in the northern part of the sky that we see all year, such as the Big and Little Dippers. But, the constellations in the southern sky are seasonal—we only see them at certain times of the year. And, this time of year, the winter constellation that is the easiest to identify is Orion the Hunter. Look to the south and you will see three stars all lined up in a row. Those stars form Orion’s belt. It is also easy to spot the two stars that make up his shoulders, the two stars that make up his legs, the sword (or club) he’s wielding over his head, the shield he’s holding in front of him, and the sheath for his sword hanging off his belt.

One star in particular is worth noting . . . Betelgeuse, the reddish star that forms Orion’s left shoulder. It’s about 600 light years away but appears bright in our sky because it’s a red supergiant that is much bigger than our own sun. Over the last few months, though, Betelgeuse has been getting dramatically dimmer. It has gone from being one of the top-10 brightest stars in the sky to being #21. The dimming may be because Betelgeuse is a variable star, which means that its brightness does vary over time; so, the dimming may just be a natural cycle the star is going through.

But, we also know that Betelgeuse is nearing the end of its life, and the suddenness of this most recent decline has some astronomers thinking that it may be close to exploding. It may happen any day now, or not for another few hundred thousand years, though. Of course, the dimming we’re seeing (whatever the cause) actually happened about 600 years ago and we’re just now seeing it. So, it’s possible that Betelgeuse has already exploded and the light from the supernova just hasn’t gotten to us, yet. If we are lucky enough to witness a rare supernova, we’ll see Betelgeuse temporarily become brighter than the full moon. But, since Betelgeuse is so far away, we’ll be safe.

Other things to see in the winter sky include Taurus the Bull, the animal that Orion is pursuing. Look just to the right of Orion and you’ll see a V-shaped group of stars. Those stars form Taurus’ head and the brightest of those stars is Aldebaran, Taurus’ bright red eye.

If you look to the left of Orion, and a little lower, you’ll see the bright star Sirius. Sirius is the brightest star we see in the nighttime sky. It is a hot star that burns very brightly, but much of its brightness comes from the fact that it’s very close to us, only 8 light years away. Sirius is actually the nose of the constellation Canis Major (the Big Dog), Orion’s hunting companion.

Finally, as this winter winds down, take a look to the west. You’ll see what looks like an extremely bright star. But, that’s not a star at all, it’s the planet Venus. It’s usually very bright because it’s covered with a very reflective layer of carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide clouds. It’s either visible in the eastern sky in the morning or the western sky in the evening. Wherever it is, it dominates the sky.

Of course, there are a lot of other things to see in the winter nighttime sky, as well. So, before winter fades away, bundle up and try to get outside to see what’s out there. You won’t be disappointed.