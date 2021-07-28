Lawn and garden meeting at Worth County Fairgrounds

The Worth County Extension Service is planning to host a Lawn, Garden and Tree Care meeting, Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Worth County Fairgrounds, Northwood.

Information presented will include control of all insect pest management in lawns, vegetable gardens, flower beds and trees including control of Emerald Ash Borer which has been identified in the area. Dr. Donald Lewis, Iowa State University Extension Insect Pest Entomologist will be joined by Dr. Grant Thompson, Assistant Professor in the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University, who will share ideas about ways to improve plant and soil health in constructed landscapes as well as information about care of woody plants, plant and hardscape installation and plant propagation.

There is no charge for the program and a free meal will be served at the conclusion of the meeting. Arrangements are being made to provide a trailer for those who would like to ride on the tour.

Those wanting more information about the meeting are asked to call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist, at 641-324-1531 or email djohn@iastate.edu.

All from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota are welcome to attend.