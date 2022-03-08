Learn how to get started with remote work

There’s more to working remotely than simply taking your computer home. That’s why Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering “Remote Work: How to Get Started.” Iowans can attend a virtual meeting to learn about education, training and support opportunities for remote employment.

Free informational meetings will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom on the second, third and fourth Mondays of each month beginning in August and continuing through October. Iowans can register online for any of these informational meetings at https://go.iastate.edu/ZPDQGZ. Participants must be at least 17 years old and have prior work experience.

“During the meeting you’ll learn about our Remote Work Certificate course. You can get answers to your questions and decide whether the course is right for you,” said Brenda Schmitt, a human sciences specialist in family wellbeing with ISU Extension and Outreach. ISU Extension and Outreach offers the virtual course in partnership with Utah State University Extension.

The four-week course is open to adult learners and requires approximately 30 hours to complete. Participants work at their own pace but must participate in four weekly virtual workshops and submit weekly assignments. At the end of the four-week course, participants who would like one-on-one assistance in setting career goals, identifying gaps in skills and finding opportunities for remote work can schedule time with a specialist. The four-week course will be available in September, October and November.

Generally, rural areas tend to have higher levels of unemployment and fewer well-paying job opportunities than urban areas, Schmitt said. Having the skills to be successful in remote work can open employment possibilities for Iowans no matter where they live.

“Our course teaches you how to master these skills as a professional. You’ll gain research-based best practices for working remotely,” Schmitt said.

Register online for “Remote Work: How to Get Started” informational meetings scheduled for the following dates: Aug. 8, Aug. 15, Aug. 22, Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.