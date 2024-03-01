Home / News / Ley Foundation awards grants

Ley Foundation awards grants

Wed, 01/03/2024 - 12:20pm Terry

The Ley Foundation recently awarded grants to several area organizations. LMCS received $310 for sensory bags for the special ed classroom. The Lake Mills Public Library received $630 for tables. The Truman Helgeson Civic Center received $720 for a kitchen range. LMCPD received $1,500 for a shade structure for their playground. The LM Rec Dept. received $1,500 for the disc golf course. The LM Trap Team Boosters received $340 for ammunition. Pictured above, front row (L-R): Candy Hanna (Ley Foundation rep), Lisa Oldenkamp (LMCS), and Ashley Brackey (LMCPD). Back row: Kim Brackey (LM Public Library), Wyatt Hanna and Royce Peterson (Trap Team), Amy Vrieze (LM Rec Dept.) and Diane Price (City of Lake Mills).

