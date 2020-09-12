Ley Foundation distributes grants

The Ley Foundation recently distributed their grant funds to area organizations at FTSB. Pictured above (L-R): Montanna Ostrander (FTSB), Ashley Brackey (LMCPD, $1,000 for a toddler wall project), Scott Hagenson (LMFD, $1,000 for portable lights), Chief Todd Thorson (LMPD, $2,000 for body cameras), Brett Peterson (LM Trap Team), Roger Christianson (LM Trap Team, $1,060 for Garmin training device) and Candy Hanna, Ley Foundation committee member.