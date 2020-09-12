Home / News / Ley Foundation distributes grants

Ley Foundation distributes grants

Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:35pm Terry

The Ley Foundation recently distributed their grant funds to area organizations at FTSB. Pictured above (L-R): Montanna Ostrander (FTSB), Ashley Brackey (LMCPD, $1,000 for a toddler wall project), Scott Hagenson (LMFD, $1,000 for portable lights), Chief Todd Thorson (LMPD, $2,000 for body cameras),  Brett Peterson (LM Trap Team), Roger Christianson (LM Trap Team, $1,060 for Garmin training device) and Candy Hanna, Ley Foundation committee member.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Previous issues
