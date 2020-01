Ley Foundation presents donations

Lory Groe and Candy Hanna, representing the Ley Foundation, presented several grants last month.

The 1901 Victorian House and Gardens received $500 for garden maintenance (L-R): Lory Groe, Rosemarie Almelien, Bonnie Rodberg, Candy Hanna, Regina Adams, and Leann Hagen.

The Lake Mills Fire Dept. received $2,000 for equipment (L-R): Lory Groe, Candy Hanna and Ross Hanson.

The Lake Mills Beautificiation Commitee received $500 for flower pots (L-R): Lory Groe, Candy Hanna and Leann Hagen.

The Lake Mills Park and Rec Dept. received $2,000 for pool equipment (L-R): Lory Groe, Amy Vrieze, Justin Byars, and Candy Hanna.