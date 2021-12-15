Home / News / Ley Foundations presents grants to local organizations

Ley Foundations presents grants to local organizations

Wed, 12/15/2021 - 9:46am Terry

Last week, the Ley Foundation presented grants to four local organizations. The City of Lake Mills Beautification Committee received $550 for a utility pump. The Lake Mills Community Preschool and Daycare received $900 for a freezer. The Lake Mills Trap Team received $1,000 for targets. And Lake Mills Park and Rec received $2,550 for the mini golf course. Pictured above (L-R): Candy Hanna (Ley Foundation), Ashley Brackey (LMCPD), Amy Vrieze and Diane Price (City of Lake Mills), Nick Honsey (LM Trap Team), and Montanna Ostrander (FTSB).

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here