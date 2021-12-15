Ley Foundations presents grants to local organizations

Last week, the Ley Foundation presented grants to four local organizations. The City of Lake Mills Beautification Committee received $550 for a utility pump. The Lake Mills Community Preschool and Daycare received $900 for a freezer. The Lake Mills Trap Team received $1,000 for targets. And Lake Mills Park and Rec received $2,550 for the mini golf course. Pictured above (L-R): Candy Hanna (Ley Foundation), Ashley Brackey (LMCPD), Amy Vrieze and Diane Price (City of Lake Mills), Nick Honsey (LM Trap Team), and Montanna Ostrander (FTSB).