Lichens an essential part of the environment

As you head outdoors this summer, even if you don’t go much further than your own yard, you will probably see crusty-looking growths on tree trunks, rocks, gravestones, wooden fence posts, or even the shingles of your house. Those growths are lichens, unique and ubiquitous organisms; if you look for them, you’ll see them everywhere. Although not well known, lichens are fascinating in their complexity and an essential part of the environment.

Actually, lichens are not a single organism, but rather two organisms in a symbiotic (or mutually-beneficial) relationship. Each lichen consists of a fungus and an alga, interconnected in various ways. Algae need moisture to survive, and prefer darkness so they don’t dry out; so the fungus part of the lichen provides the alga with shade and dampness. But, since fungi are not able to make their own food, the photosynthetic alga part of the lichen provides the fungus with nutrients. The fungus and the alga actually live together, supporting each other.

Since there are many different types of fungi, and many different species of algae, there are also many different varieties of lichen. In fact, there are over 3,600 different species of lichen in North America, and over 500 just here in Iowa. They come in a variety of colors, including black, white, green, yellow, orange, red, and blue and can be found growing on just about any rough surface outdoors.

They also grow in a variety of forms, but most fit into one of three categories—Foliose, Fruticose, or Crustose. Foliose lichens tend to be relatively large, often have lobes, look “leafy,” and resemble a typical fungus more than the other types. Fruticose lichens usually stand upright or are branched. Crustose lichens are the most common lichens we see around here, forming colorful crusts on tree bark and rocks, among other things.

Besides being intriguing and diverse, lichens are also quite important. They are very hardy and their ability to survive in harsh conditions allows them to live and grow where other plants and animals can’t. Thus, they are known as “pioneer species,” organisms that are among the first to colonize an area. As such, they actually begin the process of breaking down rock and wood into soil, although that process is excruciatingly slow, and takes place over decades or even centuries. Lichens are also able to absorb pollutants out of the atmosphere. In fact, scientists can measure the amount of pollutants in lichens to determine how polluted our air is.

Many lichens are also important because they stabilize soil, preserve soil moisture, add organic material to the soil, and even trap seeds. In some northern forests, lichens can cover more than half of the ground, providing food and shelter for various animal species. Some species of squirrels and voles feed upon lichens, as do deer, mountain goats, moose, pronghorn antelope, and caribou. In fact, lichens make up about 50 percent of a caribou’s summer diet, and as much as 90 percent of its winter diet, thus giving one species of lichen the nickname “Reindeer Moss.” In addition, at least 50 species of birds use lichens as nesting material, including hummingbirds.

Needless to say, lichens are an overlooked and underappreciated part of our environment. So, this summer, take a little time to look for lichens around your yard, along a fence line, or in a local park. You’ll be amazed at all the varieties you’ll find and the countless places you’ll find them. Then, take a minute to marvel at their diversity and their contributions to our world.

If you’d like to learn more about lichens, be sure to check out the U.S. Forest Service’s Lichen Page at https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/beauty/lichens/index.shtml.