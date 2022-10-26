Limited supply of new pediatric COVID-19 boosters now available

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that a limited supply of the new pediatric COVID-19 boosters are now available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment.

Also known as “bivalent boosters,” the new COVID-19 boosters are reformulated to target versions of the latest Omicron subvariants including BA.4 and BA.5, along with the original COVID-19 virus strain. Individuals may receive a single dose of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech (for ages 5 to 11) or Moderna (for ages 6-11) COVID-19 booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose (either a primary dose or booster dose). Vaccinations are available by appointment at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations that are designated as Pediatric Hubs to provide a safe, kid-friendly environment.

The FDA also approved the new (bivalent) Moderna COVID-19 booster for individuals ages 12 and older, at least two months after their last vaccine dose (either primary or dose or booster dose). Hy-Vee Pharmacy allows individuals ages 12+ to receive both their COVID-19 booster and flu shot during the same appointment if they wish.

Eligible individuals must complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series before receiving a booster. Individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, regardless of the vaccine manufacturer from their original primary series. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

According to the FDA and CDC, the original vaccine formulations for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will continue to be administered for individuals seeking to complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Going forward, the updated Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech (for ages 5 to 11), Pfizer-BioNTech (for ages 12+), Pediatric Moderna (for ages 6-11) and Moderna (for ages 12+) COVID-19 boosters will be the ONLY boosters available to patients ages five years and older. At this time, there is not a booster approved for pediatric patients three and four years old.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

It is recommended (but not required), that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients can also take advantage of Hy-Vee’s FREE digital COVID-19 vaccination records.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.