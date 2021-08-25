Lindeman competes at State Fair
Wed, 08/25/2021 - 9:20am Terry
Sydnee Lindman, Lake Mills, competed Aug. 12, at the Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Awardrobe Clothing Event. She was in the top five in constructed clothing, an outstanding achievement.
Sydnee Lindman, Lake Mills, competed Aug. 12, at the Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Awardrobe Clothing Event. She was in the top five in constructed clothing, an outstanding achievement.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397