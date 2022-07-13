Little Miss & Mister July Jubilee
Wed, 07/13/2022 - 11:53am Terry
Due to a brief rainfall early Friday evening, the Little Miss and Mister July Jubilee contest was held in Uptown Fitness. Approximately 30 children registered for the contest.
