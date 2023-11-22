LM Fire Dept. receives grant

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) and Aureon recently presented a $1,300 grant to the Lake Mills Fire Department (LMFD) to support their project in raising funds for Streamlight Survivor Flashlights. They will be equipping all firefighters of the LMFD with the flashlights to help improve visibility while on the scene of a fire call. WCTA supports the LMFD by providing services at a discounted rate throughout the year. WCTA and Aureon have collaborated, for almost 30 years, to help fund this charity grant program and to advance rural Iowa communities. Currently, WCTA has one employee, Ryan Joynt, who serves on the volunteer fire department. Pictured (L–R): JD Siebert, Aureon representative; Brian Thompson, LMFD; and Sarah Hagen, WCTA.