LM Holiday Festival, Dec. 7-8

There will be many activities Saturday, Dec. 6, during the annual Lake Mills Holiday Festival.

Bring the kids to the Lake Mills Public Library between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for Cookie Decorating and a Christmas Craft.

Stop next door at Grothe’s Diner and enter the Kids Coloring Contest from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Grinch and Cindy Lou will be at Tim’s Corner from 12:30-2:30 p.m. At 9 p.m. adults are encouraged to attend the First Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party.

The free movie “Elf” at the Mills Theatre starts at 1 p.m. Afterwards, visit with Santa in the lobby until 4 p.m. Take and photo and be sure to have your wish list read.

Head out to Lazy Acre Vineyard at 4:30 p.m. to sing Christmas Carols with Nate and Mindy Sletten until 8 p.m.

Finish up the day by sprucing up your vehicle with Christmas lights and decorations and take part in the Christmas Light Car Cruise from 5-7 p.m. Then drive around town and vote for your favorite Christmas decorated home. (See map and ballot on this page.)

The LMAHS Tour of Homes will be held Sunday, from 2-5 p.m. Tickets are available at each home. (See ad on page 6 for addresses.)