LM Music Boosters receive donation from Mayo Clinic

The Lake Mills Music Boosters recently received a $200 donation from the Lake Mills Mayo Clinic. The organization was chosen by Mayo Clinic staff members as part of an internal team-building exercise. Members of the sixth grade choir are pictured above with the donation check, seated in front (L-R): Bailey Welter, Millie Kester, Grant Rentz, Cami Langfald, Taryn Wempen, and Emma Menke. Second row: Linda Saxton (K-6 Vocal Music Director), Ethan Thompson, Bentley Smith, Briana Thompson, Evie Peterson, Hayden Ostrander, Joseph Martinson, Faith Crail, Paisley Nickson-Wilkinson, and Nate Sletten (Music Boosters secretary/TLC Instructional Coach). Back row: Pastor Ryan Henkel (Music Boosters treasurer), Denise Westcott (Music Boosters vice president), Danika White, Molly Holtan (TK-5 Music Teacher), Pearl Imler, Finn Ritter, Audrey Rye, Ava Reyerson, and Carmen Fernandez.