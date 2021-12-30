LM Park and Rec receives donation

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) and Aureon recently presented a $3,000 grant to the Lake Mills Parks and Recreation Department to support their project in raising funds for an 18-hole Mini Golf Park. Their goal is to allow community members to participate at no cost and also attract community members outside of Lake Mills to come visit and help boost the Lake Mills Community.

WCTA and Aureon have collaborated for almost 28 years to help fund this charity grant program and to advance rural Iowa communities.