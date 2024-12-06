LM Public Library summer reading events

The Lake Mills Public Library is holding their summer reading event, “Read, Renew, Repeat.” Events will include the following.

Darrin Crow Tailspinner will be visiting the library Wednesday, June 19, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Listen to engaging stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Lisa Ralls from the Winnebago Co. Conservation Board will be at the library the final Wednesday in June from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attendees will learn about endangered species and Lisa will be bringing a trunk of samples for everyone to touch.

Thursday, July 11, at dusk (approx. 9 p.m.), enjoy an outdoor movie in Oakwood park.

Wednesday, July 17, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., a two-hour “Do Art” workshop will be held. The aim of this workshop is to create a welcome and fun atmosphere, where all participants can feel confident to create and express themselves. Everyone will go home with stickers, bookmarks and other materials to further their creative endeavors.

Tuesday, July 23, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., be sure to come enjoy the foam cannon in the Oakwood Park tennis court and enjoy playing in foam.

Wednesday, July 24, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. come and learn about potatoes and do potato activities with the Farm Bureau.

Friday, July 26, from 10-11 a.m., the ISU Insect Zoo will be at the library. Check out over 100 species of living arthropods on display. The staff will talk about why the multi-legged friends are important for a healthy year, how you can help them in your own outdoor spaces, and how you can spread the bug love.

Friday, July 31, beginning at 10:30 a.m., enjoy a movie at The Mills Theatre. A small popcorn and drink will be provided.

The library will offer weekly challenge events—Newspaper fort, Frankenstuffie, nature bugs and recycle a t-shirt.

The final event for the summer will be a pool party at the LM Aquatic Center, Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.-Noon.