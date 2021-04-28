LMCC celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

The Lake Mills Care Center is excited to participate in the upcoming observance for National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which will be held May 9-15, 2021.

Established by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) in 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week® (NSNCW) recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s frail, elderly, and disabled.

The theme for 2021 is “Together Through the Seasons.” The theme​ will honor the collaborative commitment of Lake Mills Care Center, our staff, ABCM Corporation and all nursing homes across the world in providing compassionate care to their residents during this unprecedented time.

“To help our residents, staff and family members celebrate this week we are encouraging everyone to; Create Together through different art activities, Reaching Out Together as visitation guidelines relax and continuing to reach out to the community in new exciting ways, spending time Outdoors Together as the temperatures continue to rise, enjoying Music Together, and Exploring Together through virtual tours of world-class museums and stunning locations.,” said Krystal Thoe, Administrator of Lake Mills Care Center. “Together we will focus on this collective effort and the amazing strength and dedication of those who work tirelessly every day.” “With each new season comes new beginnings, new strategies, and new information.”

We will be celebrating by, “Drive in Movie Night, Spring Fling Party, Planting flowers, campfire sing-a-long, games, live TV activity for individuals to participate in their rooms, and much more.