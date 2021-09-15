LMCC to receive Governor’s Award for quality care

Lake Mills Care Center, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, is being honored with the Iowa Governor’s Award for Quality Health Care with a public award Friday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at Lake Mills Care Center. A community celebration will be held Oct. 10, from 2-4 p.m. The award was designed to recognize facilities that demonstrate the highest quality of care and commitment to their residents and honors Iowa nursing facilities, residential care facilities, and intermediate care facilities including those specializing in serving the intellectually disabled or persons with mental issues. The award is sponsored by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA).

Lake Mills Care Center was nominated for the award by individuals who were former residents or currently have family members residing at the care center. DIA evaluated the recommendations for the award, as well as the facility’s history of regulatory compliance and other criteria. On June 25, representatives from the DIA visited Lake Mills Care Center and met with staff, family members, and residents. After thoroughly reviewing all of the nominated facilities, the DIA made their decision. The announcement that Lake Mills Care Center was to receive the 2021 Iowa Governor’s Award for Quality Care was made Sept. 2.

“We are humbled and honored to receive the Governor’s Award,” said Krystal Thoe, Lake Mills Care Center administrator. “Our staff is extraordinary, they have worked incredibly hard to make the Lake Mills Care Center home to each and every resident and welcomed their loved ones into our community and hearts. We are very fortunate to have excellent support of our consultants and corporate resources at ABCM Corporation in continuing to provide the best care possible.”

During the past several years, the 78-bed licensed care center has implemented the Person Directed Care (PDC) philosophy which is the commitment to the respect and accommodation of individual routines, meals, and activities of each community member. PDC creates an environment for more resident choices and consistent staffing, allowing for more personal relationships between staff and residents. The desire to serve the individuals who reside at Lake Mills Care Center is one of the most impactful measures put into place to create a culture that is person centered. Over the past few years, many initiatives have been implemented, including: an a la carte menu if residents wish for something other than the main or alternate meal choices; engaged care planning; open dining in the dining room; varieties of activities to meet all residents’ interests and needs; along with personalized activities and 1:1 opportunities for all.

Connie Sabin, a family member who submitted the nomination for Lake Mills Care Center due to her and her husband’s experience said, “After my husband and I had spent 60 years together on an amazing journey, out of all the places our journey would end, it was so comforting to be surrounded by all the love and support of the Lake Mills Care Center and there was no better place to have spent our remaining time together.”

Lake Mills Care Center is one of 31 rehabilitation and long-term care centers owned and operated by ABCM Corporation throughout Iowa. In addition, ABCM Corporation owns and manages 24 Independent and Assisted Living apartments, including Mills Harbour Independent and Assisted Living in Lake Mills. ABCM Corporation is a multi-level provider and has been a leader in long term care for over 50 years.

For more information about care and services provided by ABCM Corporation, please visit www.abcmcorp.com.