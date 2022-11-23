LMCDC holds ribbon cutting for new business

The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting for Bulldog LaserWash last Thursday afternoon, in brisk and windy conditions. The LaserWash held their Grand Opening following the ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured above attending the ribbon cutting (L-R): Jackie Villela, Angie Thompson, Brian Knutson, Diane Price, Joe Jamtgaard, Laurel Domokos, Doug Domokos, Barb Abele, Kermit Singelstad, Brian Abele, Scott Drexler, Cassie Johnson, Melissa Groe, Bob Greenfield, Al Skellenger, Al Hagen, and Cathy Bernhard.