LMCS announces new online school registration

LMCS is excited to accounce NEW online school registration for the upcoming school year. We will no longer be sending paper copies for mail-in registration. Parents/Guardians must complete all the registration paperwork online. Forms are only accessible through the parent portal website and cannot be filled out through the PowerSchool app.

If you have an account already, you will use that to complete your child(ren’s) registration. If you do not have an account, you will need to create an account. You will receive further information on how to do this in a mailing from LMCS.

Don’t have access to a computer? Come to the school Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. using doors 1, 3, or 4 and an office secretary will be there to assist you.

Student Registration Links

• PowerSchool Parent Portal (https://lmcs.powerschool.com/public/home.html)

• Brand New Student (to LMCS district) Enrollment Website (https://ecollect.accelaschool.com/lmcs)

• School Pay – Go here to pay your registration fees and add money to your lunch account (https://www.ezschoolpay.com/Login.aspx)

• Request for Remote Learning Form – This needs to be filled out if your child will be doing 100 percent remote learning from home (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1C7Jp91aXUCDZfq-ZYiFFyr41QHhBqpWbcQ-L...)

School supply lists, food program forms, health forms, and handbooks may be found on the school website (https://www.lake-mills.k12.ia.us/school-registration/)