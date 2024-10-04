Home / News / LMCS Athletic Dept. receives grant from Hanson Family Foundation

Wed, 04/10/2024 - 9:45am Terry

The Lake Mills Athletic Department recently received a $10,000 grant from the Hanson Family Foundation to go towards a wrestling mat for the girls wrestling program. LMHS has been a part of the North Central Trailblazers program the past two years. The schools involved have been St. Ansgar, Central Springs, Lake Mills, Forest City and Northwood-Kensett. A number of LMHS girls have participated the past two seasons, so the LMHS Athletic Dept. felt that it was time to start their own program. With that decision comes many new expenses for the athletic department—the big one being getting the girls a mat to start. They will be ordering singlets and warm-up tops as well. The Hanson Family Foundation has made it possible for the school district to offer the girls this opportunity. This gift allows the school to take a big step in the right direction. Pictured above (L-R): Anna Stene, Jim Boehmer (Athletic Director), Mya Peterson, Alissa Dean (Assistant Wrestling Coach), Jasmine Schwartz,Craig Braget (Hanson Family Foundation secretary/treasurer), Natalie Gomez, and Scott Drexler (Hanson Family Foundation board member, presenting the check).

