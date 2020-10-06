Home / News / LMCS awards, baccaulearate, and graduation

LMCS awards, baccaulearate, and graduation

Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:26am Terry

The LMHS Senior Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m., in the high school gymnasium. If the state does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people, the ceremony will be moved to July 22 at 7 p.m. If at this time the state does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people, the ceremony will be held virtually.
LMHS will hold baccauleareate at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 28, in the high school gymnasium for those graduates who wish to participate. Graduation will follow at 2 p.m. Commencement is not open to the public. Graduating students are limited to eight guests. The ceremony will be streamed live on KIOW.
A reception line will take place on the west sidewalk and the public may drive by to congratulate the graduates. If the state does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people, the graduation ceremony will be moved to July 26, at 2 p.m. If the state does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people on July 26, the ceremony will be held virtually.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here