LMCS awards, baccaulearate, and graduation

The LMHS Senior Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m., in the high school gymnasium. If the state does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people, the ceremony will be moved to July 22 at 7 p.m. If at this time the state does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people, the ceremony will be held virtually.

LMHS will hold baccauleareate at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 28, in the high school gymnasium for those graduates who wish to participate. Graduation will follow at 2 p.m. Commencement is not open to the public. Graduating students are limited to eight guests. The ceremony will be streamed live on KIOW.

A reception line will take place on the west sidewalk and the public may drive by to congratulate the graduates. If the state does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people, the graduation ceremony will be moved to July 26, at 2 p.m. If the state does not allow gatherings of more than 50 people on July 26, the ceremony will be held virtually.