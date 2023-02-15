LMCS band students selected for honor band festivals

LMCS band students have been busy this month, participating in several band festivals. The students pictured above played in the Meistersinger Honor Band Festival at Wartburg College, Saturday, Feb. 4 (L-R): Emma Taft, Asa Stellpflug, Kaylee Taft, Justin Rygh, Sara Nelson, Allison Rygh, and Laurian VanCannon. Missing: Shelby Mattern.

The UNI Northern Festival of Bands was held this past weekend, Feb. 17-18. The students engaged in rehearsals with guest directors over two days, had opportunities to watch college ensembles perform, and performed their own concert Saturday, Feb. 18. Those students are pictured left: Aidan Benny, Emma Taft, Brittany Leibeg and Kaylee Taft.