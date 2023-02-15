Home / News / LMCS band students selected for honor band festivals

LMCS band students selected for honor band festivals

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 11:06am Terry

LMCS band students have been busy this month, participating in several band festivals. The students pictured above played in the Meistersinger Honor Band Festival at Wartburg College, Saturday, Feb. 4 (L-R): Emma Taft, Asa Stellpflug, Kaylee Taft, Justin Rygh, Sara Nelson, Allison Rygh, and Laurian VanCannon. Missing: Shelby Mattern.

The UNI Northern Festival of Bands was held this past weekend, Feb. 17-18. The students engaged in rehearsals with guest directors over two days, had opportunities to watch college ensembles perform, and performed their own concert Saturday, Feb. 18. Those students are pictured left: Aidan Benny, Emma Taft, Brittany Leibeg and Kaylee Taft.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here