LMCS Communique–What’s new?

What’s new? We know a new school year is quickly approaching. A new grade level for students? A new teacher? A new experience for parents sending their first child to school? Sometimes it is a new start in middle school or high school. A new athletic team? A new field show for the marching band?

While we didn’t have any major new construction over the summer, the maintenance staff has put down a new coat of wax on the floors and a new coat of paint in some areas. On a larger scale, the district has plans for a new bus garage to be constructed on the north end of town. Stay tuned for more information about the building plans and timeline.

No matter how many new school years a person has gone through, in my experience it brings a sense of excitement, and perhaps, some nervousness. A new school year also brings many new opportunities for teaching and learning, which we are certainly very excited about.

This is my 22nd new school year. My name is Chris Rogne and I have the privilege of serving as the Superintendent of Lake Mills Community School. I started in July and have been learning a lot about what makes Lake Mills School and the area communities so great. My initial findings are it is the people that make it great, and that is no surprise. I have been very impressed with the community and school pride and I look forward to being part of it all, moving forward. Lake Mills Community School has a rich tradition and I believe it is capable of being recognized as the standard for rural education in the state of Iowa.

As I continue learning about our school and community and serve as Superintendent, below are some values that will guide me throughout the work.

As the leader of learning, service, and change I pledge to be a leader who will promote the success of all students and staff by:

• facilitating the implementation and stewardship of the district’s mission and vision;

• advocating for and sustaining a school culture conducive to student learning and staff professional development;

• ensuring management of the organization to provide a safe, efficient, and effective learning environment;

• collaborating with families, community members, and other stakeholders to meet the district’s mission and vision.

I will do this by making data informed decisions in an ethical manner and acting with integrity and fairness with student success as the goal.

I look forward to meeting more community members in the coming weeks. I plan to give some system-wide school updates on a monthly basis in the Lake Mills Graphic. If you have any questions, or would like to meet about anything, please feel free to contact me. The best ways to reach me are by email (crogne@lake-mills.org) or school phone (592-0081).

We have some new staff at LMCS this year.

Dawn Bodenham will teach Family and Consumer Science. Her husband is John and her sons are Adam, 23, and Aaron, 21. She spent the last 14 years teaching at Mt. Pleasant Middle School where she had two sections of sixth, seventh, and eighth grades each day that changed each quarter . . . “So we were busy all the time. I was lucky enough to be able to stay at home for several years while my kids were little and taught high school for a few years just after college. My husband and I graduated from Lake Mills in 1992 and went to Iowa State after that. We lived in Mt. Pleasant for 25 years and were in our last house for 24 years. Moving was a challenge and stressful, but it is nice to have it done. We are building a large building near my parents’ house south of Joice, to move my husband’s business. He designs and builds equipment for industrial manufacturing. Living in Lake Mills is nice and everyone has been wonderful about welcoming us back to the area.”

Maddie Brandt will serve as a Learner Assistant in the elementary school. Her husband’s name is Marcus and they have a 1-1/2 -year-old boy named Keagan. She loves to spend time with her family and hang out with friends. She recently worked at First Citizens Bank in Mason City as an Operations Specialist.

Brittney Christianson will serve as a Middle School Science and Communications Teacher. Her husband is Lars. They have three daughters—Tavi, Wrenley, and Campbell. Her hobbies include event planning and decorating, graphic design, gardening, and reading. Prior to pursuing her teaching career, she worked in radio broadcasting and promotional marketing for six years after graduating from college with a degree in communications. For the last five years, she has taught a mix of school subjects at North Iowa Community School District including Special Education, Science, and English/Language Arts at the middle school level.

Grant Dieken will teach seventh and eighth grade Social Studies and sixth grade Communications. He grew up in Clear Lake and is the youngest of four siblings—two older sisters and one older brother. He enjoys running, film, and Marvel. He is a 2022 graduate from Upper Iowa University. Lake Mills is his first teaching job.

Madalyn Dohlman will teach Agriculture Education and serve as the FFA Advisor. Madalyn has a twin brother and an older sister. Her hobbies are showing cattle, hanging with her dog, family, and friends, reading, working out, and watching TV. She graduated from Iowa State University this past spring with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education. She states that she is very excited to start teaching at Lake Mills.

Cassidy Frana will teach High School Math. Cassidy’s parents live in Calmar. Cassidy’s older sister is an attorney in Waukon, and her younger brother attends NIACC. Cassidy’s hobbies include: music/theater, playing the guitar/singing, and golfing, Previously employment included waiting tables at her parents’ restaurant through high school, and continued with food service through college.

Kathy Gaetzke will teach middle school Special Education. Her husband is Ryan and her children are Chace, 11th grade, Mason, ninth grade, and Libby, fourth grade. She enjoys any activities that her kids are involved in. She worked in the business sector for 15 years and chose a career change after getting a taste of substitute teaching.

Kelli Helgeson will teach sixth through 12th grade Special Education. Her husband, Ryan, and her have four children. Drew is a junior at ISU, Josie is a senior here in Lake Mills, Hayden a sophomore, and Conner in sixth grade. She states that her family loves the outdoors, which includes boating, fishing, hiking, skiing, etc. They also love watching and playing sports. She spent several years teaching in Michigan as a middle school and high school Special Education teacher, as well as a general education for seventh/eighth grade in Minnesota. They moved to Lake Mills two years ago where she spent a year subbing and then taught K-3 Special Ed in Northwood. “I am so excited to be back in Lake Mills,” commented Helgeson.

Brody Riles will teach Industrial Technology. He enjoys riding motorcycles and spending time with family. He worked two years at Owatonna High School and then spent some time working for Larson Manufaturing here in Lake Mills.