LMCS Fall Concert: A Dark and Stormy Night, Nov. 7

Tue, 11/05/2024

The Lake Mills Music Department will present their annual Fall Concert, Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the LMCS high school gymnasium. The concert’s theme is, “A Dark and Stormy Night.” Middle School band and chorus members will perform entertaining songs including “Fanfare for the 16th Empire,” “Count Rockula,” “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” “In the Sorcerer’s Hall,” “Windy Nights,” and “Jack’s Beanstalk Stomp.” The High School chorus will feature “The Dream Ship,” “Dies Irae,” and the theme from “The Phantom of the Opera.” The concert will culminate with the mass sixth through 12th chorus singing Greg Gilpin’s “How Can I Keep from Singing?” The concert is under the direction of Linda Larson, Bethany Dieken, Mindy Sletten, and Nate Sletten. The public is encouraged to attend this free concert.

