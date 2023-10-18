Home / News / LMCS Fall Vocal Concert, Oct. 24

The Lake Mills Music Department will present their annual 6th-12th grade Fall Vocal Concert next Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the LMCS high school gymnasium. The concert’s theme is ¡La Musica! It will be a fun-filled evening of festive songs from around the world. Students will sing in nine different languages representing cultures from many different countries. Some of the songs featured are ‘O Sole Mio, Prayer of the Children, That’s Amore, Bonse Aba, Colinda, and Oye la Música! Many soloists and instrumentalists will be featured, and the concert will conclude with the mass 6th-12th choir singing the powerful Baba Yetu, a Swahili adaptation of The Lord’s Prayer featured in the video game Civilization IV. The concert is under the direction of Linda Saxton, accompanied by pianist Mindy Sletten. The public is encouraged to attend this free concert.

