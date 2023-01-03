LMCS FFA members compete at subdistricts

Six FFA students recently competed at Forest City for the 2023 subdistricts contest. The Chapter program group (Hailey Herr, Kyla Johanson, and Kendall Dahle) won alternate gold. Extemporaneous speaking with Kelsey Kershbaum won bronze. Job interview with Emily Bray won alternate gold and will advance to districts. Creed speaking with Reagan Ham won gold and will also advance to districts, which will be held Saturday, March 4. Pictured above, front row (L-R): Kyla Johanson, Kelsey Kirshbaum, and Kendall Dahle. Back row: Emily Bray, Hailey Herr, and Reagan Ham.