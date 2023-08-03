LMCS fifth grade students design ads for Newspapers in Education Week

This week, the Lake Mills Graphic will be observing Newspapers in Education Week, March 6-10, 2023.

“Every year we observe the event by asking Lake Mills fifth grade students to draw ads for our area businesses, which are being published in this week’s Graphic. It calls attention to the importance of our hometown newspaper.” commented Sherylee Gasper, owner and editor of the Lake Mills Graphic.

Angie Boehmer and Kyle Menke, fifth grade teachers, worked with the students to stress the importance of our local newspaper and helping them design the ads.

Reading a newspaper is a healthy activity for students at any age as it is a good source of reading and can help students in becoming active learners. It also can help them with their creative skills, as they learn new vocabulary and writing skills.

Newspapers in Education Week is celebrated to teach “young reader development” skills which involves the use of newspapers in schools to help improve literacy and developing a reading culture among children.

“We hope that you enjoy seeing the ads published in this issue,” commented Sherylee Gasper. “We appreciate all the businesses that participated.”