LMCS holds D.A.R.E. graduation
Tue, 06/03/2025 - 9:20am Terry
LMCS held their annual D.A.R.E. graduation program last Tuesday afternoon, May 27, in the auditorium. Officer Michael Olson is the D.A.R.E. instructor for the fifth grade students.
LMCS held their annual D.A.R.E. graduation program last Tuesday afternoon, May 27, in the auditorium. Officer Michael Olson is the D.A.R.E. instructor for the fifth grade students.
204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397