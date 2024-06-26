LMCS staff attend Educational Conference

Several of the Lake Mills Community School District staff attended the Connecting the Dots Educational Conference at the Central Rivers AEA Building in Cedar Falls last week (June 20-21). The theme for this year’s conference was “Think Again: Discover the Power of Reflection. Reimagine the student experience.” Lake Mills staff members were able to hear from nationally known authors Pete Hall and Jared Sliger. There were also many break-out sessions for teachers and administrators to engage in personalized learning. Lake Mills TLC Coordinator and Secondary Instructional Coach Nate Sletten gave a presentation titled “Think Again: Bringing the Reflective Practice to Life.” He shared several of the ways the Lake Mills Community School District has brought the reflective practice to life with administration, teachers, teacher-leaders, and students. The Lake Mills elementary and secondary building leadership teams had the opportunity to engage in a follow-up meeting and planning session for the upcoming school year, Monday, June 24.