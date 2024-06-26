Home / News / LMCS staff attend Educational Conference

LMCS staff attend Educational Conference

Wed, 06/26/2024 - 9:03am Terry

Several of the Lake Mills Community School District staff attended the Connecting the Dots Educational Conference at the Central Rivers AEA Building in Cedar Falls last week (June 20-21). The theme for this year’s conference was “Think Again: Discover the Power of Reflection. Reimagine the student experience.” Lake Mills staff members were able to hear from nationally known authors Pete Hall and Jared Sliger. There were also many break-out sessions for teachers and administrators to engage in personalized learning. Lake Mills TLC Coordinator and Secondary Instructional Coach Nate Sletten gave a presentation titled “Think Again: Bringing the Reflective Practice to Life.” He shared several of the ways the Lake Mills Community School District has brought the reflective practice to life with administration, teachers, teacher-leaders, and students. The Lake Mills elementary and secondary building leadership teams had the opportunity to engage in a follow-up meeting and planning session for the upcoming school year, Monday, June 24.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here