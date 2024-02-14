LMCS students participate in GetFit program

This group of elementary students participated in the Timberwolves GetFit program. The GetFit program promotes students to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle. After completing various activities outside of school, students earned a free pass to a Minnesota Timberwolves game. Picturd above, kneeling in front (L-R): Liam Determann, Calvin Nelson, and JJ Schipper. Back row: Mason Leohardi, Coen Tenold, Camdon Nelson, Tate Schipper, Anna Budach, and Abree Smith.