LMCS teacher/coach arrested

Last Thursday morning, Aug. 7, the Lake Mills Community School published the following statement:

On Wednesday, August 6, the Lake Mills Community School District was made aware of an allegation involving unlawful conduct by a secondary teacher. The reported conduct is a violation of professional ethics standards and district policy.

In accordance with established procedures, the individual in question has been placed on administrative leave while the matter is under investigation by law enforcement.

The safety and well-being of students is the district’s highest priority. We take all such reports seriously and are responding with care, diligence, and full cooperation with law enforcement.

While we are unable to share further details at this time due to privacy laws and the ongoing investigation, we will update our school community as we are able.

The Forest City Police Dept., along with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Mills Police Department, arrested Skyler Ahrens in Forest City, Wednesday night, Aug. 6. Ahrens is employed by LMCS as an elementary and middle school gym teacher, and girls track and field coach.

Law enforcement arrested Ahrens on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and cause to engage in act, grooming, and three counts of telephone dissemination of obscene material to minor. The charges date back to Aug. 2 of this year. Ahrens is being held on $25,000 bail on the felony sexual exploitation charges, and $5,000 bail regarding the felony grooming charge. A charge of disseminating obscene material by phone to a minor is termed as a aggravated misdemeanor.

Ahrens is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.