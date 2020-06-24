LMFD monthly training

The Lake Mills Fire Dept. held their monthly training last Wednesday evening. This month’s training included using the Jaws of Life to take apart a vehicle for extrication. The group met at the City waste site, west of the old creamery. The fire department holds this training once a year, and firefighters learn the use of several pieces of equipment: glass cutter (to break windows); halligan bar (to pry open door seams); hydraulic shear (to cut door hinges/handles, and roof); and hydraulic spreader (used to push doors away from the vehicle).