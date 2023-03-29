LMHS Band performs at Disney World
Wed, 03/29/2023 - 9:59am Terry
The LMHS band spent spring break in Florida, leaving early Saturday morning, March 18. The students spent four days in Orlando enjoying time at Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Universal Studios, and on the way home, participated in a clinic at Vanderbilt University and stopped at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Pictured above: The band attended a workshop and performed a concert at Disney Springs in Disney World.