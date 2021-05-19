Home / News / LMHS Band royalty chosen

LMHS Band royalty chosen

Wed, 05/19/2021 - 9:14am Terry

Brianna Renneker and Trace Gau have been chosen as band queen and king and will represent LMHS at the North Iowa Band Festival.
Brianna has been involved in marching band, drumline, pep band, concert band, percussion ensembles, speech club, archery and wrestling cheerleading. She has participated  in solo/ensemble contests and has earned her music letter, along with three bars. She plans on attending South Dakota State University.
Trace has been involved in marching band, jazz ensemble, drumline, concert band, pep band, honor band, percussion ensemble, choir, honor choir, theatrical productions, student council, archery, speech club, football and wrestling cheerleading, Esports, science club and quiz bowl. He has earned Division I’s at state speech and solo ensemble contest; was chosen as an All-State alternate; and has earned his music letter plus eight bars. He plans on furthering his education at Iowa State University.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here