LMHS Band royalty chosen

Brianna Renneker and Trace Gau have been chosen as band queen and king and will represent LMHS at the North Iowa Band Festival.

Brianna has been involved in marching band, drumline, pep band, concert band, percussion ensembles, speech club, archery and wrestling cheerleading. She has participated in solo/ensemble contests and has earned her music letter, along with three bars. She plans on attending South Dakota State University.

Trace has been involved in marching band, jazz ensemble, drumline, concert band, pep band, honor band, percussion ensemble, choir, honor choir, theatrical productions, student council, archery, speech club, football and wrestling cheerleading, Esports, science club and quiz bowl. He has earned Division I’s at state speech and solo ensemble contest; was chosen as an All-State alternate; and has earned his music letter plus eight bars. He plans on furthering his education at Iowa State University.