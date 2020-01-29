LMHS Chorus students selected for 70th annual Dorian Vocal Festival

Four Lake Mills High School chorus students were selected for the 70th annual Dorian Vocal Festival. They are pictured above (L-R): Anna Singelstad, Terri Hoaglund, Emma Martinson, and Yaneidi Albino. The festival was held Jan. 12-13 at Luther College, Decorah. In addition to being selected for the mass choir, Emma Martinson was also a semi-finalist in the solo competition. With over 1,100 high school juniors and seniors in attendance, this is the largest honor choir event in the country. Students had the unique opportunity to work with composers James Deignan, Elaine Hagenberg, and Kyle Pedersen. The choir was under the direction of Luther College professors Dr. Andrew Last and Dr. Mark Potvin and composer Elaine Hagenberg.