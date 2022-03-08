LMHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion

The LMHS Class of 1952 celebrated their 70th class reunion, Friday, July 8, at Main Street Pizza. Pictured, front row (L-R): Bill Oudekerk, Darlene Peterson Kittleson, Doris Anderson Tweed, Rosella Enderson Ullestad, JoAnn Johnson Haroldson, and Dorothy Quisling Fjelstad. Back row: Harris Honsey, Richard Oulman, Ronald Moen, Eldean Matheson, Ramona Grotewold Twito, Shirley Cleven Brackey, Arlene Anderson Flugum, Phyllis Thompson Moen, and Faye Johnson Aamodt.