LMHS Class of 1957 holds 65th reunion

The Lake Mills High School Class of 1957 held their 65th reunion Saturday, July 9, at the home of Gordon and Jean Hagen. Seated in front (L-R): Ellen (Bakke) MacGregor, Charles Butler, Jim Gesme, and Marilyn (Sanden) Pederson. Middle row: Stephanie (Anderson) Seemuth, Dorothy (Dahl) Gesme, David Lyng, Mary Ellen (Shawhan) Shaughan, Evelyn (Anderson) Heimdal, Jean (Sprecher) Rondeau, Sharon (Yocom) Casey, Barbara (Haugo) Best, and Gordon Hagen. Back row: Warren Hagen, David Quisling, Marlene (Erickson) Apley, Phillip Ellertson, Orlan Solomonson, Gary Thompson, Ron Knudtson, Eldren Holstad, and Dennis Tweed.