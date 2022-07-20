Home / News / LMHS Class of 1957 holds 65th reunion

LMHS Class of 1957 holds 65th reunion

Wed, 07/20/2022 - 9:12am Terry

The Lake Mills High School Class of 1957 held their 65th reunion Saturday, July 9, at the home of Gordon and Jean Hagen.  Seated in front (L-R):  Ellen (Bakke) MacGregor, Charles Butler, Jim Gesme, and Marilyn (Sanden) Pederson. Middle row: Stephanie (Anderson) Seemuth, Dorothy (Dahl) Gesme, David Lyng, Mary Ellen (Shawhan) Shaughan, Evelyn (Anderson) Heimdal, Jean (Sprecher) Rondeau, Sharon (Yocom) Casey, Barbara (Haugo) Best, and Gordon Hagen. Back row: Warren Hagen, David Quisling, Marlene (Erickson) Apley, Phillip Ellertson, Orlan Solomonson, Gary Thompson, Ron Knudtson, Eldren Holstad, and Dennis Tweed.

