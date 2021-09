LMHS Class of 1966 holds 55th reunion

The Lake Mills High School Class of 1966 held their 55th class reunion in Lake Mills at Ole’s Office Conference Room, Saturday, Sept. 25. Seated in the front (L-R): Teresa (Haugsdal) Brua, Laurie (Anderson) Brue, Emily (Arneson) Quisling, Nylene (Hockenson) Mannes, Carolyn (Dahlby) Carlson, Linda (Lien) Lair and Elaine (Erickson) Varner. Standing: Jerry Benson, Steve Kvale, Ron Kallheim, Tom Helgeson, Dave Groe, Jim Fjelstad, Ken Mannes, Bob Engelby, Richard Anderson, Greg Turvold, Loren Stene and Manford Skatter.