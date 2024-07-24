Home / News / LMHS Class of 1969 holds 55th reunion

LMHS Class of 1969 holds 55th reunion

Wed, 07/24/2024 - 12:01pm Terry

The LMHS Class of 1969 held their 55th reunion Saturday, July 13, at Helgeson Drainage, Lake Mills. Members of the class who were present are pictured above, front row, (L-R): Kris (Hope) Olson, Bonnie (Ramsey) Rodberg, Barb (Albertson) Jacobson, Jane (Skogen) Smith, Wendy (Witham) Bendickson, LaDonna (Peterson) Rognes, Sue (Reindal) Ostrander, Nancy (Gertsen) Braden, Jean (Kloster) Miller, and Al Thompson. Second row: Ron Miller, Rosalie (Knudtson) Helgeson, Steve Nelson, Dennis Peterson, Darwin Groe, Mark Furness, Ray Harang, Larry Martinson, Darris Peterson, Roger Rogstad, Mike Helgeson, Steve Abele, John Arthur, John Grunhovd, Bruce Anderson, Gary Helgeson. In attendance but not pictured: Mary (Stensrud) Beshir and Dave Brue.

