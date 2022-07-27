Home / News / LMHS Class of 1970 holds belated 50th reunion

LMHS Class of 1970 holds belated 50th reunion

Wed, 07/27/2022 - 8:35am Terry

The Lake Mills High School Class of 1970 held their belated 50th reunion (due to COVID), Saturday, July 9, at Good Shot Golf, Emmons, Minn. Pictured above, top photo, front row (L-R): Deb (Engebretson) Roberts, Mardene (Anonson) Lien, Francine (Nelson) Reisgraf, Paula Anderson, Kathy (Mitchell)  VanderHorst, Linda (Sorbo) Ward, and Marianne (Butler) McVey. Back row: Becky (Sorenson) Martinson, Kathy (Hagen) Chose, Cindy (Moe) White, Sue Gallagher, Janeen (Iverson) Bader, Vicky (Pederson) Rye, Martha (Rinden) Jarniven, Donna Haugen, Jan (Hagen) Berven, Shirley (Adams) Hanson, and Shari (Olsen) Huddleston.
Bottom photo, front row (L-R): Jan Aamodt, Guy Langfald, Bruce Adams, Sam Pederson, and Vance Severson. Middle row: Rich Wirt, Jim Thompson, Jack Cox, Lee Iverson, Jerry Charlson, Bob Brainerd, and David Rusley. Back row: Larry Rogness, Bruce Troe, Neal Solomonson, Dwayne Scherb, Larry Rice, Larry Johnson, Joseph Dahlby, Rollyn Moe, Henry Schmoll, Pete Fehr, and Marlin Evenson.

