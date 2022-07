LMHS Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

The Lake Mills High School Class of 1982 held their 40-year reunion at the Jon and Pam Haugo farm, rural Northwood, Friday evening, July 8.  Seated in front (L-R): Gaye (Anderson) Sletten, Carolyn Kingland-Hanson (laying), Kaylene (Hanna) Erdahl, Kathy (Holst) Borgmeyer, and Jodi (Skogen) Leslie. Standing: Teresa (Wogen) Midlang, Arlen (Junior) Tweed, Jon Haugo, Dodi (Langerud) Rastetter, Harlan Sherwood, Jeff Hill, Brad Cavett, Brenda (Welker) Klampe, Bryon Holst, Kyla (Anderson) Dippold, Roxanne Pals, Barry Bridges, Cindy (Vold) Cressman, and Dean Colby.