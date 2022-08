The LMHS Class of 1992 held their 30th class reunion, Saturday, July 9, at Happy Time Resort. Pictured, front row (L-R): Dawn Lindflott Bodenham, Julie Krull Kenaga, Sue Richeson Wheeler, Carrie Hockenson Hanson, Kris Knudtson Vaught, Amy Kingland Woodward, Cortnie Clark Hanna, and Kendra Knudtson Stene. Back row: John Bodenham, Steve Groe, Mike Brekken, Jason Chose, Mark Bartels and Wes Vanderplas.