LMHS FFA Chapter celebrates National FFA Week

The Lake Mills FFA Chapter celebrated National FFA week, Feb. 17-24, by having activities for students and staff alike. Dress-up days were dress like a hunter, FFA apparel, dress like a farmer, USA day, and FedEx Friday. Ag Olympics included an assembly for grades 7-12 with students participating in games such as tug-of-war, gunny-sack relay, and ag trivia. Thursday was a pie eating contest between staff and students. Winners of the pie eating contest were Cody Cox and Rylie Vanderplas. On Friday, to show appreciation for faculty and staff, the FFA members provided a breakfast before school for all of them. Pictured above, staff who participated in the pie eating contest (L-R): Principal Steve Madson, Jim Boehmer, and Brook Christianson.